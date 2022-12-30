DAWN.COM Logo

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in car crash

AFP Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 11:58am
<p>A file photo of Rishabh Pant. — Reuters/File</p>

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was recovering in hospital Friday after his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire when the star wicketkeeper-batsman was travelling to New Delhi, police and doctors said.

The 25-year-old was returning from his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the capital, before dawn when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median.

Police said the car immediately caught fire and the national team wicketkeeper had to break the windscreen to escape the blaze.

“The car hit the median and no other person or vehicle was involved in the crash,” a police officer from Roorkee, requesting anonymity, told AFP.

Pant had multiple injuries and was first rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a more advanced facility.

The exact extent of his injuries remains unknown but media reports said he had sustained head, limb and back injuries in the crash.

“His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined,” Ashish Yagnik, a doctor at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, told reporters.

Fans and members of India’s cricket fraternity expressed shock at the news and wished Pant a speedy recovery.

“Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger,” former Test cricketer VVS Laxman said on Twitter. “Get well soon Champ.”

India’s cricket board boss Jay Shah said he had spoken to the cricketer’s family and the doctors treating him.

“We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support,” he added.

Pant was on Wednesday left out of the squads for next week’s T20 and ODI tour by Sri Lanka.

His omission came days after his match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh, helping India secure a 2-0 series whitewash.

