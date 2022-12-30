DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 30, 2022

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher

Reuters Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 10:39am

Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post their second straight annual gains, albeit modest, in a stormy year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine war, a strong dollar and weakening demand from the world’s top crude importer China.

Brent crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $83.66 a barrel by 0445 GMT, after settling 1.2pc down in the previous session.

Brent looked set to end the year with a 7.6pc gain, after jumping 50.2pc in 2021.

Prices surged in March to a peak of $139.13 a barrel, a level not seen since 2008, after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking supply and energy security concerns.

US West Intermediate crude was at $78.63, up 23 cents, or 0.3pc, after closing 0.7pc lower on Thursday. It is on track to rise 4.5pc in 2022, following a 55pc gain last year.

While an increase in year-end holiday travel and Russia’s ban on crude and oil product sales are supportive of oil prices, declining consumption due to a deteriorating economic environment next year will offset supply tightness, said CMC Markets analyst Leon Li.

“The global unemployment rate is expected to rise rapidly in 2023, restraining energy demand. So I think oil prices may fall to $60 next year,” he said.

Oil prices cooled quickly in the second half this year as central banks across the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation, boosting the US dollar. That made dollar-denominated commodities a more costly investment for holders of other currencies.

Also, China’s zero-Covid restrictions, which were only eased in December, squashed oil demand recovery hopes for the world’s number two consumer. While China is expected to slowly recover in 2023, a surge in Covid cases in the country and global recession concerns are clouding the commodities demand outlook.

“The recent easing of travel restrictions was expected to boost oil demand; however, the sharp increase in Covid cases in China has raised serious concerns over a potential global outbreak,” John Driscoll, director at consultancy JTD Energy Services, said.

In response to China’s surge in Covid cases, several countries including the United States, South Korea and Japan have imposed mandatory Covid tests on travellers from China.

A health data firm estimated that around 9,000 people in China are probably dying from Covid each day, as infections spread in the world’s most populous nation.

Looking ahead on supplies, western sanctions will push Russia to divert more crude and refined products exports from Europe to Asia.

In the United States, output growth in top oil-producing states has slowed despite higher prices. Inflation, supply chain snags and economic uncertainty have led executives to lower their expectations, the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.

“This year has been an extraordinary year for commodity markets with supply risks leading to increased volatility and elevated prices,” ING analyst Ewa Manthey said. “Next year is set to be another year of uncertainty, with plenty of volatility.”

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Army on terrorism
Updated 30 Dec, 2022

Army on terrorism

State forces must also investigate the reported nexus of the TTP and Baloch separatists.
Army on terrorism
30 Dec, 2022

Army on terrorism

A FRESH tide of terrorism across the country has prompted the military leadership to deliberate on this critical...
Digital sharks
30 Dec, 2022

Digital sharks

WITH the evolution of e-commerce in Pakistan, more and more people have started opting for digital solutions for...
The world’s displaced
30 Dec, 2022

The world’s displaced

AN end-of-year UN report has revealed a dismal picture of refugees around the world. A staggering 100m people were...
Undemocratic tendencies
Updated 29 Dec, 2022

Undemocratic tendencies

Pakistan needs extensive administrative realignment to emerge in one piece from the ongoing crisis.
Default concerns
29 Dec, 2022

Default concerns

FINANCE MINISTER Ishaq Dar has once again sought to quash speculation that Pakistan could default on its foreign ...