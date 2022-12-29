DAWN.COM Logo

PTI to hold countrywide protests against inflation from Friday: Fawad

Dawn.com Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 08:05pm
<p>PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaks to the media in Lahore on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the party had decided to commence a “protest movement” across Pakistan from tomorrow (Friday), adding that Chairman Imran Khan would join supporters after three weeks.

“From tomorrow, demonstrations will be staged against inflation and the sinking economy […] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing,” he said in a media talk in Lahore.

The decision, Chaudhry told journalists, was taken by Imran in a meeting with senior party members today.

“These protests will be led by PTI MNAs in their constituencies,” he said, clarifying that the movement will continue in every city. “After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next plan of action.”

Chaudhry also revealed that a “huge protest” will be organised for the release of detained party Senator Azam Swati — who has been in custody in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against senior military officials.

Moreover, the PTI leader reiterated that the idea of bringing in a technocrat government “will not be tolerated” in Pakistan.

“If you look at the Constitution, elections are the only way out. The public will not accept a technocrat government. They will only accept general elections,” he stressed.

Chaudhry went on to say that “some quarters” in the country were against holding snap polls. “I’m telling the establishment that they will be entirely blamed for this experiment. Pakistan should not be made a lab rat,” he warned.

Talking about the matter of the Punjab Assembly, the PTI leader said held a majority in the province and had the right to dissolve the provincial assembly anytime.

He alleged that some Punjab lawmakers were being bribed with trips to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and the United States only if they “abstain from the vote of confidence” of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

“But let me tell you […] this game of horse trading will be defeated. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will take a vote of confidence and then we will move toward dissolution.”

In response to a question on the acceptance of the resignation of PTI MNAs, the former minister said that the party would not accept individual verification under any circumstances.

“No PTI MNA is ready to sit in the assembly. Hence, we have decided to approach the Supreme Court for a solution to this problem,” he added.

Ibrahim S
Dec 29, 2022 08:00pm
Do you have a plan to share your plans
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Dec 29, 2022 08:00pm
Here we go again
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Dec 29, 2022 08:00pm
They corrupt and obese. They should be made to fast for 7 days with just water to drink twice a day and locked up for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam2uel
Dec 29, 2022 08:01pm
This inflation is due to bad policy of pti
Reply Recommend 0

