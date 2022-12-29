DAWN.COM Logo

Four men killed in India-held Jammu during ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 09:01am
Smoke billows from a truck as Indian soldiers stand guard on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Sidhra, on the outskirts of India-held Jammu, on Wednesday.—AFP
NEW DELHI: Four heavily-armed unidentified men, travelling in a truck to India-held Kashmir after allegedly crossing into India, were killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in Jammu’s Sidhra area early on Wednesday, a police officer said, terming it a “major success” ahead of Republic Day, reports said.

“Four terrorists have been killed in the encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu. Seven AK-47 rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols along with other ammunition were recovered,” India Today quoted additional director general of police (ADGP) of Jammu, Mukesh Singh, as saying.

The truck was set on fire during an encounter between gunmen and security forces in the Sidhra area in Jammu on Wednesday. Smoke was seen blowing from the truck, loaded with husk.

Truck loaded with husk set on fire

“Truck owner is yet to be identified. Truck was going from Jammu to Srinagar. Search is still on in the area,” ADGP Singh said.

He claimed the truck was moving towards Kashmir. It was followed and stopped near Sidhra checkpoint, but its driver escaped on the pretext of attending the call of nature.

Preliminary reports suggested the driver fled from the spot and the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces, resulting in a fierce encounter.

“The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is awaited,” the ADGP said.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2022

Mehtab
Dec 29, 2022 08:36am
Terrorism needs to be controlled at both sides of the border - India and Afghanistan with the same priorities and without adding political “encounter” overtones.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 29, 2022 08:36am
India deals firmly with Terrorists, there is no distiction when it comes to terrorism, we have much to learn.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Arshad
Dec 29, 2022 08:38am
Kashmiris will be free from the yoke of racist,oppressive,caste-ridden and regressive state under the control of saffron Talibans.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 29, 2022 08:44am
See how our neighbour deals with heavily armed men crossing over the LOC. Can't we take lessons from this?
Reply Recommend 0

