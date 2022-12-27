DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan dismissed for 438 by New Zealand in first innings of Karachi Test

AFP Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 02:22pm
Agha Salman celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27, 2022. — AFP
Babar Azam walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27. — AFP
Agha Salman plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan were all out for 438 on Tuesday in the first innings of their Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

Middle-order batter Agha Salman scored a maiden century before being last man out on 103 after Pakistan resumed on 317-5.

Skipper Babar Azam fell in the first over of the day without adding to his overnight score of 161.

For New Zealand, fast bowler Tim Southee took 3-69, completing 350 Test wickets in his 89th Test.

Pakistan batted slowly to reach 377-8 at lunch after losing Azam in the first over of the day when fast bowler Tim Southee forced an edge to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

He struck 16 boundaries and a six in his 365-minute knock.

Pakistan also lost Nauman Ali (seven) and Mohammad Wasim (two) in the first session, which produced just 60 runs.

Pacer Neil Wagner had Nauman caught off a short-pitched delivery before Wasim was caught behind off spinner Ish Sodhi.

Southee (2-58), Michael Bracewell (2-72) and Ajaz Patel (2-111) were the main wicket-takers for New Zealand.

New Zealand are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2002.

Simba
Dec 27, 2022 02:29pm
Less then satisfactory pitch. Even groundsmen are difficult to come by. Does anything ever work properly in Pakistan?
Anonymouseee
Dec 27, 2022 02:39pm
Excellent work by Team GREEN.
