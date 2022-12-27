Pakistan dismissed for 438 by New Zealand in first innings of Karachi Test

Pakistan were all out for 438 on Tuesday in the first innings of their Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

Middle-order batter Agha Salman scored a maiden century before being last man out on 103 after Pakistan resumed on 317-5.

Skipper Babar Azam fell in the first over of the day without adding to his overnight score of 161.

For New Zealand, fast bowler Tim Southee took 3-69, completing 350 Test wickets in his 89th Test.

Pakistan batted slowly to reach 377-8 at lunch after losing Azam in the first over of the day when fast bowler Tim Southee forced an edge to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

He struck 16 boundaries and a six in his 365-minute knock.

Pakistan also lost Nauman Ali (seven) and Mohammad Wasim (two) in the first session, which produced just 60 runs.

Pacer Neil Wagner had Nauman caught off a short-pitched delivery before Wasim was caught behind off spinner Ish Sodhi.

Southee (2-58), Michael Bracewell (2-72) and Ajaz Patel (2-111) were the main wicket-takers for New Zealand.

New Zealand are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2002.