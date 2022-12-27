Over one kilogram gold seized at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The customs officials confiscated 1.168 kilograms of gold at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) here after the carriers failed to produce legal documents for carrying the metal from Dubai to Pakistan.

Customs officials said that Matiullah, a resident of the provincial capital, reached the airport on Monday from Dubai via an Emirates Airlines flight number EK-636 and was accompanied by his wife.

They said that the couple was carrying 1,168 grams of gold, adding that they were asked to produce documents of the gold.

“We asked them to show us any legal documents but the couple failed to produce any documents,” a senior customs official at BKIA said, adding that the gold worth Rs15 million had been confiscated and transferred to the state’s warehouse. He added that an investigation had been launched into the case.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested one person and recovered Rs3.1 million, besides Hundi Hawala receipts from his possession.

FIA officials said that Hamayun Khan was arrested during a raid conducted in Reti Bazaar of the provincial capital on Monday.

“The accused has been charged under relevant sections of Foreign Exchange Regulations Act, 1947, and the case is being investigated,” a senior FIA official said.

Published in Dawn, December 27th, 2022