Sarfaraz back as Pakistan bat against New Zealand in 1st Test

AFP Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 10:35am
<p>Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) tosses the coin along with Kiwi counterpart Tim Southee at the beginning of the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) tosses the coin along with Kiwi counterpart Tim Southee at the beginning of the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday. — AFP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand Monday in the first Test in Karachi.

The home team made three changes from the last Test which they lost to England at the same venue, suffering their first-ever home 3-0 whitewash. Sarfaraz Ahmed is playing his first Test since January 2019, while pacer Mir Hamza returns for the first time in four years.

Opener Imamul Haq is back after recovering from injury.

New Zealand start the Test with three spinners and as many pace bowlers. The visitors were also beaten 3-0 by England in their last Test series.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Wasim, Nauman Ali

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Aleem Dar (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 26, 2022 10:36am
Great to see Sarfaraz Ahmed in the playing eleven. He deserves to be in the team in all formats.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Dec 26, 2022 10:43am
Welcome Sarfaraz Ahmed. Under your able Leadership Pakistan won ICC Champions Trophy
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 26, 2022 10:46am
Sarfraz back? A big mistake by Afidi.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 26, 2022 10:47am
This looks like Team B of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Dec 26, 2022 10:54am
Pakistan administration is playing musical chairs with the team.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 26, 2022 11:24am
Instead of Sarfraz a new wicketkeeper batsman should have been given a chance
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 26, 2022 11:25am
@Patriot , not a mistake he is clueless PCB is run by Nawaz supporters now
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 26, 2022 11:25am
@PakCanuck, and selectors
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 26, 2022 11:32am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0

