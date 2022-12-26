DAWN.COM Logo

‘Changed radically’: how women fight in Ukrainian city

AFP Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 09:52am
Oleksandra Savitska speaks during an interview in front of boxes containing food for distribution in Mykolaiv.—AFP
MYKOLAIV: The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace.

“At 11 am on Feb 24 my contract with the territorial defence was signed,” said the former construction firm manager who is in her 50s. “It was the only possible decision, not a sacrifice,” she said.

Mykolaiv came under threat rapidly after Kherson, 70 kilometres to the east, was taken by Russian forces.

President Vladimir Putin’s army needed to take Mykolaiv if it was going to conquer the Black Sea transport hub of Odessa, its main target and a two-hour drive to the west.

So the Russians began to pound Mykolaiv with artillery, massively and methodically.

Taranova, by now in the infantry, often found herself in close combat with Russian troops. “In the beginning, I was terrified of the cluster bombs, my heart missed a beat every time one went off,” she said.

But then the fear gave way to grim determination. “I no longer feel I need to hide. All I want is revenge,” she said. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.

We feed the soldiers’

As Taranova was battling Russians in combat, other women contributed to the war effort in different ways, a team found. “We’re fighting here, too,” said Svitlana Nitchouk, 41, a bakery employee.

“We feed the soldiers.” When AFP met with her, she was watching an emergency unit clearing the rubble of an old apartment block in the city centre. The bakery where she works, on the ground floor, was badly damaged.

The remains of a nearby regional authority building miraculously holds up after a Russian missile destroyed seven floors.

Julia, a resident living nearby, said her apartment had already been hit three times.

The IT worker in her thirties took her daughter to the relative safety of western Ukraine, but regularly returns to Mykolaiv — mostly to distribute cars or military equipment to the fighters, funded by online appeals she has launched.

In another neighbourhood Julia Kirkina, a musicologist, sings and plays piano in a restaurant every Friday. “Music is one of the best cures for the spirit,” she said.

“My vocal therapy helps people stay calm and be optimistic.” Mykolaiv remained within range of Russian artillery fire for 262 days, and escaped bombing for barely 50, according to local authorities.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2022

