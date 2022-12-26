Bomb defused in restive Janikhel area of Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Police and security forces foiled a terror bid by defusing a bomb in the restive Janikhel area of Bannu district on Sunday.

“A contingent of police along with security forces and bomb disposal squad personnel rushed to the area when they learnt that miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device along Shakotwai road in Janikhel town,” an official said. He added law enforcers cordoned off the area, and defused the bomb with a controlled explosion.

The official said the timely action by law enforcement agencies saved the area from a big tragedy. He said police and other LEAs were fully vigilant and committed to maintaining peace and protecting people’s lives in the region.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2022