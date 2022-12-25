At least 4 injured in grenade blast in Quetta: CM Bizenjo

At least four people were injured in a grenade blast on Quetta’s Sabzal Road on Sunday, according to a statement issued by Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo who condemned the incident and directed the provincial police chief to make security arrangements in the city more effective.

Balochistan Health Department media coordinator Dr Waseem Baig later confirmed in a media talk that four people had sustained injuries in the incident.

Earlier, he told Dawn.com that the condition of one of the injured persons was critical.

In his statement, CM Bizenjo also directed police to continue intelligence-based operations against terrorists and “leave no stone unturned in taking the enemies of peace to task”.

He further instructed that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Balochistan Minister for Home Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove also strongly condemned the incident and summoned a report from the authorities concerned.

“The security of entry and exit routes should be tightened,” he ordered.

Today’s incident is reported as Pakistan continues to face the growing threat of terrorism, including incidents involving elements and groups said to be operating from Afghanistan since the militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan called off its ceasefire with the government in late November.

In light of the increase in terror incidents, CM Bizenjo presided over a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the province.

It was decided during the meeting that strong measures would be taken to curb terrorism and security agencies were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the activities of the banned organisations.

