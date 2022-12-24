DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 24, 2022

Israeli security forces shoot Arab man after attack attempt

AFP Published December 24, 2022 Updated December 24, 2022 08:15am
Police officers check the scene where a member of Israel's Arab minority lured police into an ambush and was shot dead by police officers, according to Israeli police said, at the Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qassem, Israel on Friday. — Reuters
Police officers check the scene where a member of Israel's Arab minority lured police into an ambush and was shot dead by police officers, according to Israeli police said, at the Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qassem, Israel on Friday. — Reuters

KAFR QASSEM: Israeli officers on Friday shot dead an Arab-Israeli man after he attempted to fire at them and then rammed them with his car near Tel Aviv, the police said.

The incident occurred in Kafr Qassem, an Arab-Israeli city on the edge of Tel Aviv and just outside the occupied West Bank. Vio­lence has surged in the West Bank since March when Israel began near daily raids following a series of deadly attacks targeting Israelis.

In a statement, police said the suspect had called police on the pretext of “a violent incident”, which brought them to Kafr Qassem. “When police arrived on the scene he ran at them with a gun, and then got into his car and knocked them down,” the police statement said.

Three officers were injured before the suspect was “neutralised by shooting”, it added. Sobhi Bedir, an uncle of the dead man, Naim Mahmoud Bedir, said his nephew was innocent. “When the police kill a Palestinian in Israel, they say he is a terrorist or planning an attack,” he said.

At least 150 Palestinians and 26 Israelis have been killed this year across Israel, the occupied West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to square one
Updated 24 Dec, 2022

Back to square one

If the PTI can't sit with the PDM, it should stop shedding crocodile tears over sinking economy.
Islamabad bombing
24 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bombing

AFTER wreaking havoc in KP, the banned TTP have struck the federal capital, highlighting the uncomfortable truth ...
PCB change
24 Dec, 2022

PCB change

THE change at the top means Pakistan cricket is headed back to the future. In moves often akin to when a government...
Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...