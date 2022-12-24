AJK court seeks details of official vehicles

MUZAFFARABAD: Taking strong exception to misuse of official transport, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Friday directed the government to furnish details about all official vehicles, including the names of officers to whom those have been allotted.

The direction was given by the court’s larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, as it took up a petition filed by advocate Malik Mahmood Ali Awan, on this issue in the wake of reports that more than Rs870 million had been spent over the past 18 months on purchase of 152 new vehicles.

Apart from the details of the allottees, the court directed secretary services and general administration department (S&GAD), who also happens to be the administrative secretary of Central Transport Pool, to submit to it details about the entitlement of the allottees.

“We need complete information on who has been allotted which kind of vehicle and whether this allotment is in accordance with the entitlement of the person concerned or not,” the chief justice said.

The bench was of the view that arbitrary and unmerited use of government vehicles was sending a huge chunk of public money down the drain and passing on its burden on the general public.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022