DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 24, 2022

AJK court seeks details of official vehicles

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 24, 2022 Updated December 24, 2022 09:51am

MUZAFFARABAD: Taking strong exception to misuse of official transport, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Friday directed the government to furnish details about all official vehicles, including the names of officers to whom those have been allotted.

The direction was given by the court’s larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, as it took up a petition filed by advocate Malik Mahmood Ali Awan, on this issue in the wake of reports that more than Rs870 million had been spent over the past 18 months on purchase of 152 new vehicles.

Apart from the details of the allottees, the court directed secretary services and general administration department (S&GAD), who also happens to be the administrative secretary of Central Transport Pool, to submit to it details about the entitlement of the allottees.

“We need complete information on who has been allotted which kind of vehicle and whether this allotment is in accordance with the entitlement of the person concerned or not,” the chief justice said.

The bench was of the view that arbitrary and unmerited use of government vehicles was sending a huge chunk of public money down the drain and passing on its burden on the general public.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back to square one
Updated 24 Dec, 2022

Back to square one

If the PTI can't sit with the PDM, it should stop shedding crocodile tears over sinking economy.
Islamabad bombing
24 Dec, 2022

Islamabad bombing

AFTER wreaking havoc in KP, the banned TTP have struck the federal capital, highlighting the uncomfortable truth ...
PCB change
24 Dec, 2022

PCB change

THE change at the top means Pakistan cricket is headed back to the future. In moves often akin to when a government...
Trouble in Punjab
23 Dec, 2022

Trouble in Punjab

It shows that the PTI was just using the threat of dissolution as leverage to prod various stakeholders into action.
Growth forecast
23 Dec, 2022

Growth forecast

THE State Bank has slashed its GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to below its previous estimates of...
Banned from learning
23 Dec, 2022

Banned from learning

THE Afghan Taliban’s assault on women’s freedoms continues, as the hard-line movement that rules Afghanistan has...