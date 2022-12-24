Kaira asks Parvez Elahi to prove majority or leave

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has challenged Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to prove his majority in the house by taking a vote of confidence instead of making tall claims in private meetings and public places.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Lahore chapter PPP president Aslam Gill here on Friday, he said that instead of clinging to power by force, Mr Elahi should seek a confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly, as directed by the provincial governor.

He said the majority should be proved in the elected house instead of by holding parliamentary meetings at homes [where no impartial party has authority to judge].

Flanked by Sindh Minister Nasir Ali Shah and Punjab PPP general secretary Hassan Murtaza, the adviser said that as per the constitution, a sitting of the assembly could be summoned any time to take a vote of confidence, and there’s no bar that a new session could not be called when another session is already in progress.

He said that the governor was constitutionally empowered to ask the chief minister to take a vote of confidence but Mr Elahi failed to do so.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had never asked that it would hold elections if the assemblies were dissolved.

He chided the PTI for its double standards: continuing to sit in the two assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, while dissolving that of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as contesting by-polls for the latter two houses.

Mr Kaira defended the federal government vis-à-vis inflation and blamed the agreement with the IMF signed by the PTI when it was in power, for the price hike. He said had the incumbent government not honored this agreement, it would have been a dangerous move for the financial future of the country.

He said Pakistan is not the only country in the grip of inflation; rather, all nations in the world are suffering from it.

He alleged that Mr Khan wanted to push the country towards default and that whether in power or in opposition, the PTI chairman weakened democracy.

He stated that the funds for flood victims were arranged by the federal government by reducing its annual development plan, rather than from the provincial funds.

He said that the PDM would check every assault on the governance system and democracy as well as dissolution of assemblies while remaining within the bounds of the Constitution and law.

He recalled that the budget session in Punjab was continued for five months by the Elahi government only to block any move for requiring him to take a vote of confidence.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2022