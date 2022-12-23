Parvez Elahi moves LHC to declare Punjab governor’s de-notification orders ‘illegal’

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders denotifying him as the province’s chief minister, saying that the move is “unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect”.

Rehman sprang into action late on Thursday night and denotified Elahi as chief minister of the largest province in a bid to forestall ousted premier Imran Khan’s plan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

In his order dated Dec 22, the governor said that since the chief minister had refrained from taking a vote of confidence at the appo­i­nted day and time, he ceased to hold the office.

He, however, asked Elahi to continue working as chief minister until his successor takes charge.

The petition filed by Elahi today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, named the Punjab governor through his principal secretary, the government of Punjab through its chief secretary and the Punjab Assembly (PA) speaker as respondents.

It said that on December 19, Governor Rehman issued an order summoning a PA session and requiring the chief minister to seek a vote of confidence from the house.

“In response to the order, the PA speaker gave a ruling declaring the summoning of the session to be unconstitutional and adjourned the ongoing session till Dec 22.”

The petition said that both of Rehman’s order — for the vote of confidence and the de-notification — was passed “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect”.

It reasoned that the Dec 19 orders were illegal because a PA session could only be called by the governor under Article 109 of the Constitution (session having been summoned by the governor is required to be prorogued only by the governor) or the speaker under Article 54(3) read with Article 127 of the Constitution on a requisition by the members of the assembly (session having been summoned by the speaker is required to be prorogued only by the speaker).

More to follow