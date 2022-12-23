DAWN.COM Logo

Two Iraqi soldiers killed in ambush

AFP Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 09:44am

KIRKUK: Suspected militants in northern Iraq detonated bombs targeting military vehicles, killing two soldiers and wounding three, security sources said on Thursday.

There was no immediate claim for the attack which took place late on Wednesday near Dibs outside the northern city of Kirkuk, but army officers blamed the killing on fighters of the militant Islamic State group.

Two army vehicles were hit by twin roadside blasts set off by “IS elements”, before gunmen opened fire on those in the wreckage with automatic weapons, an officer said speaking on condition of anonymity.

Two soldiers were killed and three wounded, he said, a toll confirmed by a police source.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022

