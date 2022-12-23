Punjab governor de-notifies Parvez Elahi as chief minister with ‘immediate effect’

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has de-notified Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister, it emerged in the early hours of Friday.

The governor’s notification of Elahi’s de-notification was anticipated the entire day but arrived a little after midnight.

The notification stated that since Elahi had “refrained from obtaining vote of confidence” by 4pm on Wednesday, and “did not do so even after the lapse of another 24 hours”, the governor was “satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly, and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect”.

Consequently, the provincial cabinet “stands dissolved”, the notification said.

However, Elahi, whom the notification referred to as “former chief minister of Punjab”, will continue to hold office until his successor is elected, it added.

