DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 23, 2022

Punjab governor de-notifies Parvez Elahi as chief minister with ‘immediate effect’

Dawn.com Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 02:27am

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has de-notified Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister, it emerged in the early hours of Friday.

The governor’s notification of Elahi’s de-notification was anticipated the entire day but arrived a little after midnight.

The notification stated that since Elahi had “refrained from obtaining vote of confidence” by 4pm on Wednesday, and “did not do so even after the lapse of another 24 hours”, the governor was “satisfied that he does not command the confidence of the majority of the members of the Punjab Assembly, and therefore ceases to hold his office with immediate effect”.

Consequently, the provincial cabinet “stands dissolved”, the notification said.

However, Elahi, whom the notification referred to as “former chief minister of Punjab”, will continue to hold office until his successor is elected, it added.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...
An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...