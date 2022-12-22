DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 22, 2022

PTI supporters gather outside Punjab Governor House ahead of Imran’s address

Adnan Sheikh Published December 22, 2022 Updated December 22, 2022 06:52pm
<p>PTI supporters gather outside the Punjab Governor House on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI supporters gather outside the Punjab Governor House on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

<p>PTI supporters gather outside the Punjab Governor House on Thursday. — Photo by Adnan Shaikh</p>

PTI supporters gather outside the Punjab Governor House on Thursday. — Photo by Adnan Shaikh

PTI parliamentarians, supporters and party workers have gathered outside the Punjab Governor House in Lahore evening to “block” Balighur Rehman from taking any “unconstitutional” decision of de-notifying Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

After congregating at the site, the demonstrators chanted slogans against the governor, and also brought a 100-meter-long PTI flag to show their support for party chairman Imran Khan — who is expected to address the gathering via video link.

PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Hammad Azhar have also arrived at the protest.

Ahead of the gathering, all the roads leading the Governor House were blocked.

On December 19, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman had asked Elahi to take a vote of confidence by 4pm yesterday.

Subsequently, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan had disposed of the governor’s order, saying that the instructions were “against the Constitution and Rules of Procedure”.

In a tit-for-tat move on December 21, Governor Rehman termed the speaker’s ruling “unconstitutional” and the coalition government hinted at the imposition of the governor’s rule in Punjab.

As the constitutional crisis in the province unfolds, PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that former premier Imran Khan will announce the party’s “new plan of action today”.

“Imran has decided that we will collect a big crowd outside the Governor House to prevent them [the Pakistan Democratic Movement] from taking any unconstitutional steps,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the party’s women MPAs had told Imran that they were receiving offers from former president Asif Zardari to abstain from voting for Rs50 million each.

“The people of Sindh should know that Asif Zardari is spending their welfare money to buy loyalties of PTI MPAs,” he said.

On the other hand, the federal government has sought deployment of Rangers to beef up security of the Governor House “till further orders under sections 7(b) and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959 and Section 4(3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997”.

“The Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) is requested to immediate necessary action with regard to beefing up the security at the Governor’s House, Lahore, in coordination with the office of the governor,” said the Interior Ministry.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Too little, too late?
Updated 22 Dec, 2022

Too little, too late?

Ishaq Dar's return to the country has failed to yield any big change in economic conditions.
CT strategy
22 Dec, 2022

CT strategy

AS an incipient wave of terrorism — fuelled primarily by the TTP — starts spreading across Pakistan, ...
Series loss
22 Dec, 2022

Series loss

IT was England’s approach to which Pakistan had no answer — facing a side that was willing to risk losing in...
An audacious attack
Updated 21 Dec, 2022

An audacious attack

Given the perilous security situation, the KP's CTD is woefully underprepared for what lies ahead.
No-confidence move
21 Dec, 2022

No-confidence move

AS was anticipated, the PDM parties have employed a two-pronged strategy to block the dissolution of the Punjab...
US mediation
21 Dec, 2022

US mediation

THIRD-PARTY intervention can yield positive results in bilateral disputes, but only if the protagonists are willing...