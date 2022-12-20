DAWN.COM Logo

KSE-100 crashes below 40,000 barrier, shares down 1,324 points

Talqeen Zubairi Published December 20, 2022 Updated December 20, 2022 02:48pm
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) plunged for the second consecutive day on Tuesday on the back of continued political and economic turmoil.

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 1324.45 points, or 3.23 per cent, to reach 39,646.37 points at 2:44pm.

Dalal Securities CEO Siddique Dalal said the index fell due to a number of reasons, including fear of the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and rising political confrontations which had damaged investor confidence.

Other factors affecting the market were mutual funds’ redemptions at year-end, worsening economic situation, pressure on the rupee, shortage of dollars and the delay in the completion of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) ninth review, he added.

“All these factors are bringing the market down and there is no hope of improvement in the future,” Dalal said.

“A lot of issues have accumulated, including dollar shortage, but the main reason remains political uncertainty and the impending dissolution of [two provincial] assemblies. There is pressure on foreign reserves as well,” First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad commented.

Former PSX director Zafar Moti also agreed that the “obvious” reason for the stock market’s downward trend was political uncertainty. He also cited default rumours as a reason for the slump.

Moti lamented that unlike times of crisis in the past, when senior capital market members were brought together by the PSX management to sort issues and clarify rumours, nothing had happened recently.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that his party’s governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would dissolve their assemblies on Dec 23 to pave the way for fresh elections.

The Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution, he had said in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

However, in an attempt to thwart the dissolution, a delegation of PPP and PML-N lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against CM Elahi in the Punjab Assembly on Monday night.

Separately, a no-trust motion was also submitted against PA Speaker Sibtain Khan under Article 53 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the country’s economic situation is deteriorating by the day. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are in a critical condition, declining by $11 billion during a year. In Dec 2021, the central bank’s reserves were $17.686bn which now stand at $6.7bn as of Dec 9, barely enough to cover a month’s imports.

The gravity of the situation has been exacerbated as the ninth review of a $7bn IMF programme is currently pending with remote talks being held between Fund officials and the government for the release of $1.18bn.

Pakistan has to pay at least $13bn to external stakeholders in the remaining part of the financial year. But it is unclear when it will receive more inflows from bilateral and multilateral institutions, giving rise to default fears.

The country was already in the grips of an economic crisis, facing decades-high inflation and dangerously low levels of forex reserves, when it was devastated by floods that killed at least 1,700 people and caused severe damage, estimated at around $30bn by authorities, to agricultural land and infrastructure.

Comments (24)
Masgar
Dec 20, 2022 11:37am
Time to take money out of the market before collapse of the Pakistan.
Jawed Saleem
Dec 20, 2022 11:39am
Capital markets adage. The market dies by (political) uncertainty and thrives on certainty. When economy is sick, stocks are on deathbed.
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Dec 20, 2022 11:59am
@Masgar, Someone benefit it better to visit PSX
Amjad
Dec 20, 2022 12:00pm
No need to worry as our priorities are on right track only, FM is busy messing with India, the federal is busy with ToshaKhana (watches & bottles of water taken by IK), most of the puppet opposition is busy defending neutrals, and theirs remaining. Long story short we are on a self-destruction path it's just a matter of a month or two.
Suba
Dec 20, 2022 12:01pm
What a pathatic country
Charles
Dec 20, 2022 12:07pm
One by one. One at a time.
Pakistani
Dec 20, 2022 12:08pm
IK is a true menace for the country. He ran the country to the ground in 4 years of power and is hell bent on destroying it even more. He has lied, manipulated and distorted facts while in power and more so now.
Ashley
Dec 20, 2022 12:08pm
Convert PKR to USD now and that is the best hedge against inflation. Do whatever needs to be done for it.
Sane Mind1st
Dec 20, 2022 12:12pm
Does it matter much? Anyways the shares are held by the elite 5% of the Pakistani population.
Rizwan
Dec 20, 2022 12:29pm
Relax! when NASDAQ, S&P, DOW are being crushed just a 1.74% dropp in PSX is marketed as a big failure? This is pretty normal and no biggie
Simba
Dec 20, 2022 12:39pm
Its obvious Pakistan is fast declining- What else can you expect with a near collapsed economy, dire internal security situation, corruption , mismanagement and inept political machinations?
Rizwan
Dec 20, 2022 12:46pm
Only and only Mr DAR can do it !!!!Now we are seeing the results of Mr DAR S policies ......
Simba
Dec 20, 2022 12:55pm
@Masgar, it has already collapsed!
GK
Dec 20, 2022 12:59pm
Plunging everyday still not hit the bottom?
Bwana Quba
Dec 20, 2022 01:06pm
Bankruptcy by IK NAZI and Bilawal. Congrats Pakistan
Handsome PM
Dec 20, 2022 01:07pm
Might as well close PSX. The country's hardly got any economy anyway
Zia Uddin, PhD
Dec 20, 2022 01:18pm
Market will drift lower as long as the politicians do not stop looting the Pakistani citizens.
PakUK
Dec 20, 2022 01:18pm
Experienced Dar, his leadership and their neutrals.. especially their handlers should be questioned that why did they do this?
Zak
Dec 20, 2022 02:03pm
@Charles, One by one. One at a time. Until IK came back as PM.
Patriot
Dec 20, 2022 02:12pm
PDM has failed to manage the economy. The only option is to call for an early election.
Khalid Kundi
Dec 20, 2022 02:16pm
The aim was to get the corruption cases quashed. Mission accomplished. Economy was never a priority.
Fastrack
Dec 20, 2022 02:39pm
This is what happens when you have people like BBZ open their mouths
Changez Khan
Dec 20, 2022 02:53pm
Say thanks to the looters, thieves, thugs and corrupts running the government.
Fastrack
Dec 20, 2022 02:55pm
The collapse has begun
