DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 19, 2022

At least 13 injured in explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar: police

Ghalib Nihad | Ismail Sasoli Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 10:05pm
<p>An explosion was reported at the Umar Farooq Chowk in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

An explosion was reported at the Umar Farooq Chowk in Balochistan’s Khuzdar on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

At least 13 people were injured in an explosion near the Umar Farooq Chowk in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district on Monday night, police officials said.

Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli, while confirming the blast, told Dawn.com that the explosive was attached to a motorcycle in the area.

He said that the wounded have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar.

“The police have reached the area and cordoned it off,” Sasoli added.

Earlier, the head constable of Khuzdar police station, Ali Khan, told Dawn.com that two injured persons were in critical condition. He also said that checkpoints have been set up in the city to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city.

“Terrorists who target innocent people are enemies of the nation. No religion or society gives permission for this bloodshed,” he said in a statement.

The minister further instructed the law enforcement agencies and administration to immediately arrest the perpetrators and increase security at the Khuzdar highway.

Bizenjo also directed the provision of the best treatment to the injured people and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Separately, Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove summoned a report of the attack from the police and prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

“Police and law enforcement agencies are assessing the situation,” he said, vowing that the government was determined to eliminate all “anti-peace elements”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ABE
Dec 19, 2022 09:08pm
Don't hold your breath for anyone from this government to rush to the area to inspect the carnage, meet with the victim's families or start a probe to get to the culprits. Most crooks and heartless dweebs in this government are busy counting cash, making new-year's party plans, shopping trips to London or searching for new properties to buy overseas with the sweat and blood of the very people who perished in this incident.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2022 09:22pm
It looks certain that shameless Indian terrorists and their ruthless agents are behind this spineless terrorist attack in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Dec 19, 2022 09:26pm
The situation is getting out of control. Where are the security forces?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2022 09:30pm
Bilawal are you awake to the realities ?
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Dec 19, 2022 09:31pm
its over for Pakistan,
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Dec 19, 2022 09:34pm
Pakistani LEAs are caught napping and TTP are on rampage. A day without an incident is a rarity. Wake up guys, before it's too late !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 19, 2022 09:45pm
.Niazi..Taliban khan has started again.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...
Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...