DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 19, 2022

UN report warns against ‘dehumanising’ migrants

APP Published December 19, 2022 Updated December 19, 2022 10:14am

UNITED NATIONS: No one should have to surrender their human right to migrate in order to find a living wage, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said in a report highlighting the importance of temporary migratory labour programmes.

The report, “We wanted workers, but human beings came,” coincided with International Migrants Day on Sunday, zeroes-in on schemes in operation across the Asia-Pacific region the largest single migrant-producing region in the world.

“Migrant workers are often dehumanized,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, reminding “they are human beings entitled to human rights and full protection of their human dignity”.

Every year, millions leave their countries under temporary labour migration programmes that promise economic benefits for destination countries and development dividends to countries of origin.

The report details how in many cases temporary work schemes impose a range of unacceptable human rights restrictions. It highlights how migrant workers are often forced to live in overcrowded and unsanitary housing, unable to afford nutritious food, denied adequate healthcare, and face prolonged and sometimes mandatory separation from their families. Also, policies that exclude them from government support in some countries put migrants at a disproportionate risk of Covid-19 infection, it points out.

“They should not be expected to give up their rights in return for being able to migrate for work, however crucial it is for them and their families, and for the economies of their countries of origin and destination,” Turk emphasised.

The report cites the example of one unnamed state that requires government permission to marry citizens or permanent residents. In another, certain designated ‘family zones’ cannot be rented to temporary migrants as the workers are not allowed to migrate with their families.

As part of some seasonal schemes, migrants are expected to work on Saturdays and Sundays, leaving them no time to attend religious services.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 19 Dec, 2022

Dire straits

Global economic conditions are not particularly healthy either, putting pressure on people’s pockets.
Bad air
19 Dec, 2022

Bad air

CLIMATE-related catastrophes can have devastating effects on lives and livelihoods, as this year’s ‘monster...
Ali Wazir’s incarceration
19 Dec, 2022

Ali Wazir’s incarceration

THE malice in the state’s violation of Ali Wazir’s right to due process is plain to see. The MNA for South...
Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...