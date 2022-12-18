DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 18, 2022

Pakistan spinners reduce napping England to 140-4 in third Test

AFP Published December 18, 2022 Updated December 18, 2022 12:35pm
<p>Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (L) celebrates after the dismissal of England’s Ollie Pope (not pictured) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (L) celebrates after the dismissal of England’s Ollie Pope (not pictured) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — AFP

<p>Ollie Pope is bowled during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — Reuters</p>

Ollie Pope is bowled during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — Reuters

<p>Pakistan Agha Salman (R) successfully takes a catch to dismiss England’s Joe Root (L) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan Agha Salman (R) successfully takes a catch to dismiss England’s Joe Root (L) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan’s spinners Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed bagged three wickets before lunch as England fumbled to 140-4 on the second day of the third and final Test in Karachi on Sunday.

Resuming at 7-1, England lost three wickets in the morning session and trailed Pakistan’s first innings total of 304 by 164 runs with six wickets intact.

At the interval, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease on 38 and 25 respectively as England looked to inflict a first-ever 3-0 clean sweep on Pakistan on their home grounds.

England won the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second in Multan by 26.

Brook has once again taken the attack to the Pakistan bowlers like he did with his twin centuries in the first two Tests, having so far hit two sixes and three boundaries.

With the National Stadium pitch offering turn, left-armer Nauman trapped Ben Duckett leg before for 26 and had the experienced Joe Root caught low in the slip by Agha Salman for nought on the next ball.

Ollie Pope stood firm amidst the dual wicket fall, reaching his 11th fifty before he was bowled by Ahmed for 51, adding to the wicket he took on Saturday. Pope hit four boundaries in his knock.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate times
18 Dec, 2022

Desperate times

AGAINST advice and defying all political logic, PTI chairman Imran Khan has pulled the trigger by announcing that ...
Deteriorating ties
Updated 18 Dec, 2022

Deteriorating ties

It must be clearly communicated to India that any threats hurled against Pakistan’s territorial integrity will not be tolerated.
Oil politics
18 Dec, 2022

Oil politics

VASTLY divergent views about the possibility of buying Russian petrochemicals from Foreign Minister Bilawal...
Reko Diq agreement
Updated 17 Dec, 2022

Reko Diq agreement

CAUGHT between a rock and a hard place, the government has made a choice in the $11bn dispute with regard to the ...
Border flare-up
17 Dec, 2022

Border flare-up

THE situation on the western border is presenting itself as a fresh security challenge for the state, as repeated...
Policing failures
17 Dec, 2022

Policing failures

THE blood of the innocent continues to flow in Karachi, where the police and Rangers seem to be giving muggers,...