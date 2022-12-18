DAWN.COM Logo

Brook ton powers England to narrow lead over Pakistan in third Test

Reuters Published December 18, 2022 Updated December 18, 2022 06:05pm
<p>England’s Ben Foakes (L) plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP</p>

England's Ben Foakes (L) plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP

<p>England’s Harry Brook plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP</p>

England's Harry Brook plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP

<p>Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed (L) celebrates after the dismissal of England’s Ollie Pope (not pictured) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — AFP</p>

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (L) celebrates after the dismissal of England's Ollie Pope (not pictured) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — AFP

<p>Ollie Pope is bowled during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — Reuters</p>

Ollie Pope is bowled during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18. — Reuters

<p>Pakistan Agha Salman (R) successfully takes a catch to dismiss England’s Joe Root (L) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan Agha Salman (R) successfully takes a catch to dismiss England's Joe Root (L) during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 18, 2022. — AFP

Harry Brook scored his third century in as many matches while Ben Foakes hit a half-century as England eked out a lead of 29 over Pakistan at the end of day two of the final Test of the series at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Brook made 111 to continue his excellent start to Test cricket, with the 23-year-old proving to be the glue in England’s innings, putting on partnerships with Ollie Pope and captain Ben Stokes before a stand of 117 with Foakes.

Spinners Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed played a big role in stemming England’s flow on either side of the sixth-wicket stand, picking up four wickets apiece as the visitors were eventually dismissed for 354, in response to Pakistan’s first innings total of 304.

England lost two wickets in quick succession shortly after resuming on 7-1, with Nauman first trapping Ben Duckett lbw and then getting Joe Root to depart for a duck after being caught in the slips on the next delivery.

Nauman was denied a hat-trick by Brook, who kept England’s chase going, despite Pope being bowled by Abrar and Stokes losing his wicket in a run out following a mix-up between the batters.

Brook and Foakes then revived England’s innings, building a defiant partnership, which ended when Mohammad Wasim was able to find a chink in Brook’s armour to dismiss him lbw.

Foakes valiantly fought on, scoring 64, but skied a delivery from Nauman to mid-on, where it was caught by Abdullah Shafique.

The last bit of English resistance came courtesy of Jack Leach and Ollie Robinson, who combined for 30 runs before Robinson was bowled by Abrar to end England’s innings.

England were unable to take any wickets in the few overs that Pakistan batted on day two, with Shafique ending on 14 while Shan Masood was on 3.

England won the opening Test by 74 runs and then sealed a 26-run victory in the second to secure their first series victory in Pakistan since 2000-01.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2022 01:19pm
Well played green shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Irfan
Dec 18, 2022 02:35pm
Why didn't we prepare these spin friendly pitches in the first two Tests? We should have won the series by now.
Aadi
Dec 18, 2022 02:50pm
@Irfan, Last I checked, Pak is even losing this one as well. BTW, second match pitch was spin friendly where Abrar took 11 wickets. Its better to give credit to Eng than blaming pitches.
