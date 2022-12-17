DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan win toss, bat against England in third Test

AFP Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 10:13am
<p>England skipper Ben Stokes (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (second from left) along with match officials are seen at the toss of the third Test match at Karachi’s Stadium on Saturday. — PCB twitter</p>

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss Saturday and chose to bat against England on the opening day of the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.

England, on their first Test tour to Pakistan since 2005, lead the series 2-0 after winning the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and the second by 26 in Multan.

The tourists made two changes from the last Test, bringing in wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.

Rehan, at 18 years and 126 days, becomes the youngest player to debut for England, beating Brian Close’s record of 18 years and 149 days set in 1949.

Senior Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, who on Friday announced the Karachi Test would be his last, is one of four changes in the home side.

Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Nauman Ali also come in, while Imam-ul-Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali were left out.

Wasim, 21, is playing his first Test.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

