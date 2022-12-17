DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan dismissed for 304 by England in 3rd Test

AFP Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 05:48pm
<p>Pakistan’s Agha Salman celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on Dec 17. — AFP</p>

<p>England’s Rehan Ahmed (C) celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel (not pictured) during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 17, 2022. — AFP</p>

<p>England’s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistan’s Shan Masood (not pictured) during the first day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 17, 2022. — AFP</p>

<p>England skipper Ben Stokes (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (second from left) along with match officials are seen at the toss of the third Test match at Karachi’s Stadium on Saturday. — PCB twitter</p>

England spinners Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed shared six wickets between them on Saturday as Pakistan were dismissed for 304 on the opening day of the third and final Test in Karachi.

Leach grabbed 4-140 while teenager Ahmed finished with 2-89 after Pakistan won the toss and batted on a slow turner at the National Stadium.

For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam top scored with 78 and Agha Salman made 56. England lead the three-match series 2-0.

Ahmed had got his first wicket for England before Pakistan reached 204-5 at tea, making history by becoming the youngest player to debut for the side at 16 years and 126 days.

He dismissed Saud Shakeel, who failed to keep a defensive shot down as Ollie Pope dived forward to take a brilliant catch, in his seventh over for 23.

At the break, skipper Babar Azam was unbeaten on 71 and Agha Salman on one after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat on a National Stadium pitch that has a slow turn.

Mohammad Rizwan also failed as he lofted a catch off a Joe Root full toss for 19.

In the first session, Pakistan lost three wickets. Azhar Ali — playing his last Test — fell at the stroke of lunch when he gloved a catch to a diving wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off pacer Ollie Robinson.

Azhar and Azam added 71 for the third wicket, repairing the innings after opener Abdullah Shafique fell for eight and Shan Masood 30.

Sensing the pitch would take spin, England started the attack with left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who trapped Shafique leg-before in the sixth over of the day.

Masood fell to the trap of short bowling as he pulled fast bowler Mark Wood straight into the hands of deep fine-leg fielder Leach.

Masood hit five boundaries while Azhar had six hits to the ropes.

Hard-pressed to avoid their first-ever whitewash in a home series, Pakistan made four changes with Azhar, Masood, Mohammad Wasim and Nauman Ali drafted in the side.

England, who lead the series 2-0, brought Foakes and Ahmed into the side.

Before Ahmed, Brian Close was the youngest England debutant at 18 years and 149 days when he played against New Zealand in 1949.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali

England: Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sheikh Qaisar Ayyub
Dec 17, 2022 10:42am
Good luck England, Kindly, sweep the series
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Dec 17, 2022 10:48am
Glad that cricket is coming back in Karachi with some consistancy
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Dec 17, 2022 12:16pm
Probably another no show by our batsmen.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 17, 2022 12:38pm
Sarfaraz Ahmed deserves to be in the playing eleven. He is far better then Rizwan who only performs in T20 and that too because he plays only for himself.
Reply Recommend 0

