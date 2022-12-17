Temperature rises ‘abnormally’ on Soyuz

MOSCOW: The temperature in the Soyuz capsule docked with the Internatio­nal Space Station rose abnormally on Thursday, but the crew was not in danger, the Russian space agency said.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and the US space agency Nasa said a coolant leak had been detected on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. The leak forced the last-minute cancellation of a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts.

Roscosmos said that a number of tests had been conducted on Soyuz on Friday, and the temperature in the capsule increased to 30 degrees Celsius.

The development was for now “not critical” for the operation of the equipment, and the comfort of the crew, Roscosmos said.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022