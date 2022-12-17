DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 17, 2022

Textile exports fall 18pc in November

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The exports of textile and clothing fell 18.15 per cent in November to $1.42 billion compared to $1.74bn in the same month year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The overall export proceeds from the country shrank for the third consecutive month in a row. The drop shows the government would find it difficult to achieve the export target this fiscal year.

The drop in textile and clothing exports is gaining momentum over the past three months owing to multiple factors including high energy costs, and a slump in global demands despite the massive depreciation of the rupee.

Exporters believe that one of the main reasons behind falling exports was the exchange rate instability. The discontinuation of duty drawbacks on local taxes and levies by the government has also created liquidity issues for the export sector.

No official statement was issued from the commerce ministry to explain the reasons for the decline in export proceeds. Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar since taking responsibility for the ministry has constantly been on foreign tours.

The PBS data showed the exports of readymade garments recorded no growth in value in November and however grew by 49.70pc in quantity, while knitwear dipped 12.80pc in value and 20.20pc in quantity, bedwear posted a negative growth of 29.39pc in value and 37.48pc in quantity.

Towel exports went down by 12pc in value and 15pc in quantity, whereas those of cotton cloth dipped by 25pc in value and 32.68pc in quantity.

Among primary commodities, cotton yarn exports declined by 60.71pc, while yarn other than cotton by 19.09pc. The export of made-up articles — excluding towels — dipped by 17.81pc, and tents, canvas and tarpaulin increased by a massive 18pc during the month under review. The export of raw cotton in November recorded a growth of 100pc during the months under review.

The import of textile machinery declined by 41.16pc in November FY23 — a sign that expansion or modernisation projects were not a priority.

The lower production of the textile sector was due to a sharp drop in the import of raw materials as raw cotton arrivals declined by 10.88pc in quantity.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq agreement
Updated 17 Dec, 2022

Reko Diq agreement

CAUGHT between a rock and a hard place, the government has made a choice in the $11bn dispute with regard to the ...
Border flare-up
17 Dec, 2022

Border flare-up

THE situation on the western border is presenting itself as a fresh security challenge for the state, as repeated...
Policing failures
17 Dec, 2022

Policing failures

THE blood of the innocent continues to flow in Karachi, where the police and Rangers seem to be giving muggers,...
A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
Updated 16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

Figuring out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves.
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

The recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by signatories to the IAHS in the Textile and Garment Industry is a progressive step where workers’ well-being is concerned.