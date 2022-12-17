Brazil greats have mixed feelings about Argentina-France final

DOHA: The news that Ronaldinho, the magician that lit up the first decade of the new millennium, wasn’t appearing at the Legends Cup on Thursday evening was deflating. Reporters had turned up to the venue in the hope that the man who was vital in the making of Lionel Messi would be here, three days before the Argentina maestro takes to the pitch at the Lusail Stadium chasing his first World Cup title in his last attempt to win it.

Ronaldinho was one of the stars of Brazil’s World Cup triumph in 2002 but while he was absent, two other Selecao greats Cafu, captain of the winning side two decades ago, and Roberto Carlos, the all-action left-back, were featuring at the Legends Cup and had mixed feeling about their eternal rivals being in the title decider against France on Sunday.

Ronaldinho was the game’s biggest superstar when Messi was making his grade at Barcelona in 2004 and the Brazilian was a major influence on the young Argentine, who has blossomed into one of the greatest players ever to play the sport.

Messi has won every honour barring the World Cup, the honour that separates him from the man who is idolised in Argentina, Diego Maradona.

Roberto Carlos, meanwhile, had no preference for the final. “It’s difficult to choose a team,” he told reporters. “Argentina started off with a loss and they began to improve. We always knew France were the favourites. So it’s a final involving two great teams and may the best team win.”

Cafu, who was also part of the Brazil side that won the World Cup in 1994, said his support was for Messi.

“I will support Messi and therefore Argentina,” Cafu told reporters. “Messi has had a great competition. Argentina lost the first match at the World Cup [against Saudi Arabia] and everyone was critical of him. He then stepped up and became the leader. I like players who make a difference and he is one of them.”

The lines of the Brazil-Argentina rivalry, though, were clearly drawn for former Selecao goalkeeper Julio Cesar.

“As a Brazilian, I have to support France,” Julio Cesar, who wore Ronaldinho’s number 10 jersey for the South American Eagles at the Legends Cup.

“I love Messi. For me, he’s incredible, sensational and it’s nice to see him play but there is a healthy rivalry between Brazil and Argentina. If Brazil were in the final, obviously Argentina would’ve been against us.”

