DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 16, 2022

Oil rises, poised to end week higher despite economy concerns

Reuters Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 09:25am

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday after falling two per cent in the previous session on central bank interest rate hikes, and is poised to end the week higher after a series of positive oil demand forecasts.

Brent crude futures rose 36 cents or 0.4pc to $81.57 per barrel by 0109 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3pc, to $76.36 per barrel.

Both benchmarks are poised to end the week more than 7pc higher.

The market found support this week from International Energy Agency projections of Chinese oil demand recovering next year after a 2022 contraction to 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). The agency raised its 2023 oil demand growth estimate to 1.7 million bpd.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for global oil demand growth of 2.55m bpd this year and 2.25m bpd in 2023 after several downgrades, saying that while economic slowdown was “quite evident” there was potential upside such as from a relaxation of China’s zero-Covid policy.

In bearish demand news, the United States Federal Reserve indicated it will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy slips toward a possible recession.

On Thursday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank raised interest rates to fight inflation.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for those using other currencies.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

FIGURING out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves. One must swirl...
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

IN a country where industrial and workplace accidents are common, the recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by...
Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...