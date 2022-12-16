DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 16, 2022

British nurses go on strike in bitter pay dispute

Reuters Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 09:23am
NHS nurses cast shadows as they strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on Thursday. — Reuters
NHS nurses cast shadows as they strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital in London on Thursday. — Reuters

LONDON: National Health Service nurses in Britain staged a strike on Thursday, their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.

An estimated 100,000 nurses are striking at 76 hospitals and health centres, cancelling an estimated 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries in Britain’s state-funded NHS. Britain is facing a wave of industrial action this winter, with strikes crippling the rail network and postal service, and airports bracing for disruption over Christmas.

Inflation running at more than 10pc, trailed by pay offers of around 4pc, is stoking tensions between unions and employers. Of all the strikes though, it will be the sight of nurses on picket lines that will be the stand-out image for many Britons this winter.

“What a tragic day. This is a tragic day for nursing, it is a tragic day for patients, patients in hospitals like this, and it is a tragic day for people of this society and for our NHS,” Pat Cullen, the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union, told the BBC on a picket line.

70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries cancelled across the country

The widely admired nursing profession shut down parts of the NHS, which since its founding in 1948 has developed national treasure status for being free at the point of use, hitting healthcare provision when it is already stretched in winter and with backlogs at record levels due to Covid delays. Health minister Steve Barclay said it was deeply regrettable that the strike was going ahead.

“Ive been working across government and with medics outside the public sector to ensure safe staffing levels — but I do remain concerned about the risk that strikes pose to patients,” he said.

The industrial action by nurses on Dec 15 and Dec 20 is unprecedented in the British nursing union’s 106-year history, but the RCN says it has no choice as workers struggle to make ends meet.

Nurses want a pay rise of 5pc plus inflation, arguing they have suffered a decade of real-terms cuts and that low pay means staff shortages and unsafe care for patients. The government says their demand would equate to a 19pc hike. The government has refused to discuss pay, which Cullen said raised the prospect of more strikes into next year.

“Every room I go into with the secretary of state, he tells me he can talk about anything but pay,” she said. “What it is going to do is continue with days like this.” Barclay told reporters: “I do think it’s important that we have a constructive engagement but it’s got to reasonable.”

Outside St Thomas’ Hospital, Ethnea Vaughan, 50, a practice development nurse said she felt nurses had no option but to strike, blaming a government that had ignor­ed their concerns for years.—ReutersLONDON: National Health Service nurses in Britain staged a strike on Thursday, their first ever national walkout, as a bitter dispute with the government over pay ramps up pressure on already-stretched hospitals at one of the busiest times of year.

An estimated 100,000 nurses are striking at 76 hospitals and health centres, cancelling an estimated 70,000 appointments, procedures and surgeries in Britain’s state-funded NHS. Britain is facing a wave of industrial action this winter, with strikes crippling the rail network and postal service, and airports bracing for disruption over Christmas.

Inflation running at more than 10pc, trailed by pay offers of around 4pc, is stoking tensions between unions and employers. Of all the strikes though, it will be the sight of nurses on picket lines that will be the stand-out image for many Britons this winter.

“What a tragic day. This is a tragic day for nursing, it is a tragic day for patients, patients in hospitals like this, and it is a tragic day for people of this society and for our NHS,” Pat Cullen, the head of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union, told the BBC on a picket line.

The widely admired nursing profession shut down parts of the NHS, which since its founding in 1948 has developed national treasure status for being free at the point of use, hitting healthcare provision when it is already stretched in winter and with backlogs at record levels due to Covid delays. Health minister Steve Barclay said it was deeply regrettable that the strike was going ahead.

“Ive been working across government and with medics outside the public sector to ensure safe staffing levels — but I do remain concerned about the risk that strikes pose to patients,” he said.

The industrial action by nurses on Dec 15 and Dec 20 is unprecedented in the British nursing union’s 106-year history, but the RCN says it has no choice as workers struggle to make ends meet.

Nurses want a pay rise of 5pc plus inflation, arguing they have suffered a decade of real-terms cuts and that low pay means staff shortages and unsafe care for patients. The government says their demand would equate to a 19pc hike. The government has refused to discuss pay, which Cullen said raised the prospect of more strikes into next year.

“Every room I go into with the secretary of state, he tells me he can talk about anything but pay,” she said. “What it is going to do is continue with days like this.” Barclay told reporters: “I do think it’s important that we have a constructive engagement but it’s got to reasonable.”

Outside St Thomas’ Hospital, Ethnea Vaughan, 50, a practice development nurse said she felt nurses had no option but to strike, blaming a government that had ignor­ed their concerns for years.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

FIGURING out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves. One must swirl...
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

IN a country where industrial and workplace accidents are common, the recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by...
Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...