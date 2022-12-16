DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 16, 2022

Shortage of essential goods feared

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 16, 2022 Updated December 16, 2022 08:49am

KARACHI: Indu­stria­lists fear that the country could face a shortage of essential commodities in the coming weeks as an unannounced ban on the import of goods and non-clearance of raw material consignments from the port had resulted in huge demurrages.

Unava­ilability of dollars with banks was cited as another factor holding up imports.

Riazuddin, who heads the Site Association of Industry (SAI), said thousands of containers were awaiting clearance on the port due to the foreign exchange crisis.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had first imposed a ban on payments of $100,000 and then lowered the limit to $50,000.

The SBP and commercial banks are now unable to clear even the documents on their maturity at 30, 60 or 90 days, tainting the credibility of local importing industries since foreign sellers are not ready to trust manufacturers and exporters any longer.

While the industrial sector is already suffering due to the gas shortage, Mr Riazuddin, the Site Association chief, said he feared a severe shortage of basic goods and critical items in case industrial raw materials, machinery, parts and other imported items were not cleared by the government in time.

In a statement, Riazuddin urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to allow unrestricted import of industrial raw material and machinery as well as spare parts. He also urged the government to ensure availability of forex to avert closure of a large number of industrial units.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Dec 16, 2022 09:00am
'NO $$$' ---- 250 containers of Onion, Ginger & Garlic worth $5.5 million stuck at Karachi Port.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A dark day
16 Dec, 2022

A dark day

Failure to implement the NAP in its true spirit and the lacklustre follow-up on reforms and institution-building is much to blame.
Deciphering Mr Khan
16 Dec, 2022

Deciphering Mr Khan

FIGURING out Imran Khan’s politics has, of late, become very much like trying to read tea leaves. One must swirl...
Safer workplaces
16 Dec, 2022

Safer workplaces

IN a country where industrial and workplace accidents are common, the recent signing of the Pakistan Accord by...
Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...