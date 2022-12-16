Shortage of essential goods feared

KARACHI: Indu­stria­lists fear that the country could face a shortage of essential commodities in the coming weeks as an unannounced ban on the import of goods and non-clearance of raw material consignments from the port had resulted in huge demurrages.

Unava­ilability of dollars with banks was cited as another factor holding up imports.

Riazuddin, who heads the Site Association of Industry (SAI), said thousands of containers were awaiting clearance on the port due to the foreign exchange crisis.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had first imposed a ban on payments of $100,000 and then lowered the limit to $50,000.

The SBP and commercial banks are now unable to clear even the documents on their maturity at 30, 60 or 90 days, tainting the credibility of local importing industries since foreign sellers are not ready to trust manufacturers and exporters any longer.

While the industrial sector is already suffering due to the gas shortage, Mr Riazuddin, the Site Association chief, said he feared a severe shortage of basic goods and critical items in case industrial raw materials, machinery, parts and other imported items were not cleared by the government in time.

In a statement, Riazuddin urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to allow unrestricted import of industrial raw material and machinery as well as spare parts. He also urged the government to ensure availability of forex to avert closure of a large number of industrial units.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022