Pharma company to raise Rs3.2bn

December 16, 2022

KARACHI: Pharmaceutical firm Searle Pakistan Ltd (SPL) is going to raise at least Rs3.2 billion in an initial public offer (IPO) on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The PSX put the prospectus for the upcoming public listing on its website on Thursday. and sought feedback from the general public by Dec 26.

A subsidiary of drug maker The Searle Company Ltd, SPL will sell 240.4 million shares — or 17.2pc of the company’s post-IPO shareholding — at the minimum price of Rs13.50 per share.

Non-production days

Millat Tractors Ltd (MTL) will observe Fridays as non-production days (NPDs) from Dec 16 till further notice. The company informed the stock market on Thursday that reduced demand for tractors had led to this decision.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2022

M. Emad
Dec 16, 2022 08:58am
Bangladesh Pharma Industry is one of the leading export sectors & meet 98% local demand.
