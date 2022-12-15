In pictures: Arab fans left with hope of victory in next World Cup after Morocco’s dream run

Moroccans exit tournament at semi-finals with a 2-0 defeat by France, leaving fans heartbroken but full of pride.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

They may have fallen just short of reaching the World Cup final, but Moroccans on Wednesday hailed their team’s historic run as it ended with a 2-0 defeat to reigning champions France.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani made the difference for France but it was Griezmann’s combination of graft and guile at both ends of the pitch that caught the eye.

Despite the loss, ruler King Mohammed VI sent his “warm congratulations” to the whole team for having “honoured the Moroccan people”, according to the country’s national news agency MAP.

France’s first goal

Just 5 minutes into the match, France’s Theo Hernandez put France ahead by scoring their first goal.—Reuters

Morocco’s Romain Saiss along with his teammates looked dejected as Hernandez scored France’s first goal.—Reuters

Sofiane’s yellow card

Hernandez has a worrying moment as Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech breaks in behind him. Though he recovers, Morocco fans are left upset at a yellow card to Sofiane Boufal.—Reuters

Fans rooting from across the globe

Fans supporting Morocco back in the home country’s city Casablanca also gathered to watch the much-awaited match.—Reuters

Palestinian fans in East Jerusalem — whose national flag had been waved by the Morroco team after their match wins — also watched the semi-final. —Reuters

Fans watching in Baghdad, Iraq and rooting for a fellow Arab nation’s win were left heartbroken as well.—Reuters

Moroccan fans at the stadium could not get the match result they hoped for but their unending support and cheers remained till the last minute.—Reuters

Highlight-of-the-match kick

An overhead kick by Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq halfway into the match left crowds in awe but despite the fancy gymnastics, the ball failed to land as a goal.—Reuters

France’s second goal

79 minutes in, France’s Randal Kolo Muani scores their second goal past Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, leaving France’s victory almost assured.—Reuters

The moment of result

After 6 minutes of added time, France are declared as the finalists while Morocco exits the tournament as a noteworthy team.—Reuters

Header photo: Morocco’s Romain Saiss and Achraf Hakimi look dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup.— Reuters