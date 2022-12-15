DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 15, 2022

Stocks plummet by 613 points on delay in IMF review, political uncertainty

Talqeen Zubairi Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 11:02am
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell by more than 600 points in early trade on Thursday, with analysts attributing it to delays in the completion of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) ninth review and rising political uncertainty.

The benchmark KSE-100 index had lost 613.5 points, or 1.47 per cent, at 10:21am to reach 41,124.12 points.

Head of Equity at Intermarket Securities Raza Jafri said market sentiment was weak on apprehensions that the release of the IMF tranche could possibly be delayed till next year.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019, which was increased to $7bn earlier this year. The programme’s ninth review is currently pending with remote talks being held between IMF officials and the government for the release of $1.18bn.

Pakistan and IMF had a round of engagement on November 18 but could not finalise a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review.

The talks, originally due in the last week of October, were rescheduled to Nov 3 and then kept on facing delays following gaps in estimates by the two sides.

Jafri added, “Valuations are certainly cheap but there could be residual pressure from redemptions today, with tail-end flows shifting towards fixed income.”

Meanwhile, First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said the primary reason for the slump was political uncertainty.

“There are a few reasons [for the fall]. One is [PTI Chairman] Imran Khan’s statement that he will announce on the 17th when he plans to dissolve the [Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa] assemblies. Consequenty, there is a lot of political uncertainty due to which there is immense pressure on the market.

“Secondly, the issues with the IMF have not been resolved yet,” he said, adding that talks of default were also affecting market sentiment.

The PTI plans to conclude its rallies under the “election karao, mulk bachao (hold elections, save the country)” campaign by Friday, and on Saturday hold a ‘large’ public gathering in the provincial capital where party chief Imran will announce his ‘final’ plan to dissolve the two provincial assemblies his party heads.

More to follow.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Dec 15, 2022 10:34am
Default is right at the corner.
Reply Recommend 0
Bwana Quba
Dec 15, 2022 10:59am
Official Bankruptcy . Congrats Pakistan. Only you can do so.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Dec 15, 2022 11:00am
Its us, people, who bear the burden of this ongoing political mayhem started from VONC
Reply Recommend 0
nihilist
Dec 15, 2022 11:13am
@kamal chowkidar, countries in an imf program never default.
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Dec 15, 2022 11:14am
IMF = Oxygen supply for Pakistan... if oxygen supply is cut, then bye bye...
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...
Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...