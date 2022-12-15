DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 15, 2022

FC chief, tribal elders discuss border security

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 08:30am

QUETTA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Maj Gen Chaudhry Amir Ajmal held a jirga of tribal elders from Qila Saifullah district in Muslim Bagh on Wednesday.

The overall security situation of the area, border issues and welfare projects were discussed in the jirga and some decisions taken in view of the recent attack by Afghan forces on the Chaman border.

Official sources said the opening of Badini trade terminal, reconstruction of Muslim Bagh-Badini road and travelling issues faced by the families living on both sides of the border were also discussed by the participants of the jirga.

Maj Gen Ajmal emphasised that the security of Pak-Afghan border is a joint responsibility of the security forces and tribal elders.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop losses
15 Dec, 2022

Crop losses

This year’s deluge has compounded our agricultural woes and food insecurity.
Children at risk
15 Dec, 2022

Children at risk

HOW diseased must we be as a society that, four years after little Zainab Ansari’s gruesome ordeal galvanised the...
Typhoid cases
15 Dec, 2022

Typhoid cases

ISSUES of public health and quality of life are relegated to the margins in Pakistan. This is the primary reason why...
Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...