FC chief, tribal elders discuss border security

QUETTA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) Maj Gen Chaudhry Amir Ajmal held a jirga of tribal elders from Qila Saifullah district in Muslim Bagh on Wednesday.

The overall security situation of the area, border issues and welfare projects were discussed in the jirga and some decisions taken in view of the recent attack by Afghan forces on the Chaman border.

Official sources said the opening of Badini trade terminal, reconstruction of Muslim Bagh-Badini road and travelling issues faced by the families living on both sides of the border were also discussed by the participants of the jirga.

Maj Gen Ajmal emphasised that the security of Pak-Afghan border is a joint responsibility of the security forces and tribal elders.

December 15th, 2022