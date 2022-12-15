DAWN.COM Logo

Auditors irked by govt move against perks

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: Officers of the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAAS), which maintains and audits accounts of public sector organisations, have expressed concerns for being excluded from the grant of executive allowance.

The PAAS officers said in a statement on Wednesday they were “deeply concerned” over “exclusion from grant during its action committee meeting”.

According to the details of the meeting, the officers discussed challenges faced by the service, including the grant of executive allowance “on a discriminatory basis,” and vowed to “take the matter at every forum”.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week assured protesting officers that the principle of equity would be ensured by addressing their demand for a grant of 150 per cent executive allowance to over 700 officers in a week.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

