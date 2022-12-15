DAWN.COM Logo

SHC seeks report on all cases lodged against Swati in Sukkur

A Correspondent Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 09:16am

SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of the Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed DIG to appear in court on Dec 21 and submit a report on all the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sen-ator Azam Swati in Sukkur.

The double bench comprising Justices Naimatu-llah Phulpoto and Mubeen Ahmed Lakho passed the direction while hearing a petition filed by the senator’s son Usman Swati, who requested the court that details of all the cases lodged against his father in Sukkur division should be obtained and declared null and void and police be barred from arresting the senator.

The bench thereafter directed the DIG to appear in the court on Dec 21 along with the record on all the cases lodged against Swati.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2022

