Rich nations oppose biodiversity fund

MONTREAL: Creating a new global fund for biodiversity — a core demand of developing countries at UN talks in Montreal — “would take years” and be less effective than reforming existing financial mechanisms, Canada’s environment minister said on Tuesday.

Ottawa’s position reflects the consensus among developed nations on the thorny issue, which has emerged as a key sticking point in negotiations to hammer out a new global pact for nature at the meeting.

Delegates from across the world have gathered for the summit to try to secure a new deal: a 10-year framework aimed at saving forests, oceans and species.

Draft targets include a cornerstone pledge to protect 30 percent of the world’s land and seas by 2030, eliminating harmful fishing and agriculture subsidies.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022