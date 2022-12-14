Shootout leaves six dead in Australia

SYDNEY: Six people died, including two police officers in their twenties, on Monday when a routine missing persons investigation turned into an hours-long siege at a remote Australian region, police said.

Four police officers arrived at a tree-lined property near the small town of Wieambilla on Monday afternoon.

“As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire,” said Queensland police union chief Ian Leavers. “They never had a chance. Two police officers were executed in cold blood.”

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold. Both joined the force over the last two years and were still constables.

