DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 14, 2022

Shootout leaves six dead in Australia

AFP Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 09:28am
Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting, where police shot multiple people at a remote Queensland property after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were also killed, in Wieambilla, Australia, on Tuesday. — Reuters
Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting, where police shot multiple people at a remote Queensland property after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were also killed, in Wieambilla, Australia, on Tuesday. — Reuters

SYDNEY: Six people died, including two police officers in their twenties, on Monday when a routine missing persons investigation turned into an hours-long siege at a remote Australian region, police said.

Four police officers arrived at a tree-lined property near the small town of Wieambilla on Monday afternoon.

“As soon as they entered the property, they were inundated with gunfire,” said Queensland police union chief Ian Leavers. “They never had a chance. Two police officers were executed in cold blood.”

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Rachel McCrow and 29-year-old Matthew Arnold. Both joined the force over the last two years and were still constables.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...
Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...