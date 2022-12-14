DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 14, 2022

Stocks rally on Saudi support package, ADB loan

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 08:44am

KARACHI: Share prices rose on Tuesday as investors reacted to the positive triggers of Saudi financial support package and flood-related assistance from Asian Development Bank.

JS Global said investors carried out buying in selected stocks, which lifted the overall market sentiments.

The news about the finalisation of the draft for upgrading the local refineries helped stocks in the refinery sector register modest gains.

Even though cement stocks also made some initial upticks, a lack of volumes eroded the intraday gains and most companies closed the day in the red. It expects the benchmark index of the stock market to trade in a narrow range, with most of the activity confined in a few selected stocks.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 41,714.30 points, up 173.75 points or 0.42 per cent from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume increased 8.5pc to 144.8 million shares. The traded value went up 16.2pc to $16.7m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded

volume included Pakistan Telecommunication Comp­any Ltd (15.3m shares),

De­­wan Farooque Motors Ltd (9.6m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (8.6m shares), Fauji Cement Company Ltd (5m shares) and TPL Properties Ltd (4.7m shares).

Sectors that contributed to the index performance were fertiliser (84 points), commercial banking (64 points), miscellaneous (43.9 points), technology and communication (24.1 points) and tobacco (17.3 points).

Companies registering the biggest increase in their share prices in absolute terms were Pakistan Services Ltd (Rs84.53), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs78.75), Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd (Rs73.19), Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs68.80) and Mehmood Textile Mills Ltd (Rs58).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs49.92), the Premium Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs19.17), Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd (Rs16.99), Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd (Rs10.90) and Gillette Pakistan Ltd (Rs9.38).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.6m.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Default narrative
Updated 14 Dec, 2022

Default narrative

It is time political considerations stopped dictating economic policy.
Spurious drugs
14 Dec, 2022

Spurious drugs

THE rampant sale of fake or substandard medicines in Pakistan is literally a matter of life and death. This fact was...
Fitting put-down
14 Dec, 2022

Fitting put-down

THE symbolism in Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar being tasked with visiting the world’s...
Chaman clash
13 Dec, 2022

Chaman clash

If Afghan Taliban want the world to grant them legitimacy, they should be able to fulfil the duties of a responsible govt.
Imran’s dilemma
13 Dec, 2022

Imran’s dilemma

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan needs to give it a rest. His expectation from the armed forces that they should be...
Sticks and stones
13 Dec, 2022

Sticks and stones

AN old English rhyme teaches children, at a very early age, to shrug aside insults and not make too much of mere...