PM performs groundbreaking of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, says project to be completed in 30 months

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday performed groundbreaking of the 306-kilometre Sukkur-Hyderabad section of the M6 motorway, saying that the project would be completed in 30 months.

The project, whose estimated cost is Rs307 billion, was announced by the then prime minister Imran Khan in April 2021 as part of a “historic development package” for Sindh.

Incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz, while speaking at the ceremony in Sukkur today, discussed the construction quality he expects. “I will accept something better than other motorways of the country in terms of quality but nothing less,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

“I ask Sindh Chief Minister [Murad Ali] Shah to keep an eye on the entire project so that quality is maintained and the project is completed in a timely manner,” he added.

The prime minister reiterated that there should be no compromise on the quality of the project, saying: “I have this habit of showing up suddenly and inspecting the quality. Call it bad or good but I have this habit. I will take CM Shah with me and go to inspect.”

The prime minister credited Sindh’s public-private partnership model for the inauguration of the project, and hoped to replicate the same at a federal level.

“I believe that Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal should [consider using] the public-private partnership model [for federal projects],” the prime minister said. “It is imperative for the federal government to follow this model. The province of Sindh has already been doing this.”

He credited his sibling and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for laying the foundation of constructing motorways in the country.

PM Shehbaz highlighted how it was important to connect the country’s largest province Balochistan to other parts.

“Balochistan is an important province of the country,” he said. “Pakistan cannot achieve success without the success of Balochistan.”

The Sukkur-Hyderabad M6 motorway has been at the centre of a land scam case.

The long-delayed project has been in the news in recent days over allegations of local administrative officials embezzling funds allocated for its land.