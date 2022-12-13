DAWN.COM Logo

‘Brazil’s best shooters should have taken penalties first’

Reuters Published December 13, 2022 Updated December 13, 2022 09:57am

AL RAYYAN: Brazil’s quarter-final defeat on penalties came as a huge shock after the tournament favourites were knocked out by Croatia but the South American side lost because their best shooters did not step up first in the shootout, Juergen Klinsmann said on Monday.

Croatia stunned Brazil 4-2 on penalties after Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert.

Brazil’s joint all-time top scorer Neymar — who was fifth in line in the shootout — did not even get the opportunity to take his penalty after his team mates missed.

“We were freaking out, it was real drama. We tried to discuss the difference between the drama from the Brazil game compared to the Argentina v Netherlands game and we came up with some ideas,” Klinsmann said at a Technical Study Group briefing.

“After conceding the equaliser in the 117th minute, Brazil had no time to switch gears. From the disappointment of conceding a last minute goal to the penalty shoot­out, there was no time to settle and approach the shootout positively.

“For Brazil, they should have maybe put their best shooter first, set the tone with the best penalty taker you have and then go down the rankings.”

That was not the case with Argentina, however, who recovered from the shock of conceding an equaliser in normal time to the Netherlands before prevailing 4-3 in the shootout.

Lionel Messi was the first for Argentina and converted his penalty, immediately putting pressure on the Dutch as Emiliano Martinez saved the first two penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

“With Argentina, they had extra time to play, even with the shock of the (Wout) Weghorst equaliser in the last minute,” Klinsmann added.

“They had 30 minutes more to play. At the end of the game, they were far more clearer (in the head) going into the penalty shootout.”

Klinsmann also praised England’s quarter-final performance against reigning champions France, saying the positive approach from Gareth Southgate’s side will take them far with the young talent they have coming through the ranks.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2022

