PM Shehbaz lauds OIC’s ‘principled stance’ on Kashmir dispute

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its “principled position and consistent support” for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Talking to OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, he mentioned the organisation’s support in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The OIC secretary general is on his first visit to Pakistan after assuming office in November 2021.

The prime minister highlighted the “grim” human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Welcoming the secretary general’s historic visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Control (LoC), PM Shehbaz underscored that his visit would send a “strong message of support” from the OIC to the Kashmiri people in their “just struggle” for the right of self-determination.

The prime minister also renewed Pakistan’s and the nation’s unwavering support of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause. He reiterated that any solution to the Palestine issue must be based on the pre-1967 border with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Recognising that the OIC has stepped up its engagement with Afghanistan since the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad last year, PM Shehbaz encouraged the secretary general to accelerate efforts for addressing and alleviating humanitarian challenges faced by Afghans.

Shehbaz reiterated the need to counter rising anti-Muslim hatred and attempts to denigrate the sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also expressed concern over the intensifying Islamophobia campaign, particularly in the region, where anti-Muslim and anti-Islam agenda was being “pursued as an instrument of state policy”.

The OIC secretary general reiterated the organisation’s full support for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also offered his condolences over the loss of lives and livelihoods caused by the recent climate-induced floods in the country.

The secretary general assured the prime minister of the OIC Secretariat’s full support and cooperation during Pakistan’s remaining term as the Chair of the OIC’s CFM.