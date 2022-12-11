Imran Khan speaks in a news conference

DAWN.COM Logo

December 11, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is currently addressing a press conference in Lahore where he is comparing his government’s past achievements with the incumbent PDM government, as he pillories the rulers on their economic policies as well as the looming threat of a default.

“The reason of my media talk today is to make the people aware of the direction that our country is heading in,” he said. “If we don’t raise our voice then Pakistan will experience something it has never before and we are going to default. All the funding from abroad will be stopped.

“A default would mean the country’s income in dollars has stopped, and then the rupee will devalue further. The cabal of crooks imposed on us don’t care about any of this. They have been stealing money for the last 30 years. They have stashed huge amounts of money abroad.”

Imran said that the ruling elite does not “care if the country defaults because their money is stashed abroad in the form of dollars”. “But the circumstance of a default is worrying for the common man,” he added.

“A default will be a very big loss for Pakistan. No investment will come back into Pakistan. No overseas Pakistani will be willing to invest in Pakistan.”

More to follow.

