DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 11, 2022

Pakistan 64-0 chasing 355 in second Test against England

AFP Published December 11, 2022 Updated December 11, 2022 12:45pm
<p>Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP</p>

Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP

<p>Abrar Ahmed (3L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Ollie Robinson (not pictured) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP</p>

Abrar Ahmed (3L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Ollie Robinson (not pictured) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP

<p>England’s captain Ben Stokes (R) watches his catch out as Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (C) look on during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP</p>

England’s captain Ben Stokes (R) watches his catch out as Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (C) look on during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP

Pakistan started positively to reach 64 without loss at lunch on Sunday on the third day of the second Test against England in Multan after being set a daunting target of 355 for victory.

Batting with confidence and grit, openers Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan were at the crease on 34 and 28 respectively, with the home team needing another 291 with five sessions remaining to level the three-match series.

No team has ever successfully chased more than 314 in Pakistan, a target reached by the home team against Australia in Karachi in 1994.

Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed took 11 wickets for 234 across the two innings — the second best by a bowler on debut for Pakistan, behind Mohammad Zahid’s 11-130 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi 26 years ago.

Harry Brook top-scored with 108 in England’s 275 all out.

Brook smashed spinner Mohammad Nawaz for his 14th boundary to complete his second century of the series, having notched 153 runs in the first Test.

He also struck a six before being caught off spinner Zahid Mahmood, who took 3-52.

England resumed at 202-5 and added 73 runs before folding an hour before lunch. Ben Stokes made 41 and added 101 for the sixth wicket with Brook before England lost their last five wickets for just 19 runs.

Ahmed’s second innings figures were 4-120.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 11, 2022 11:28am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 11, 2022 11:37am
English team will easily win
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 11, 2022 11:39am
England wins 2022 Cricket World Cup beating minnows Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 11, 2022 12:06pm
@M. Emad , minnows were in the final atleast not in home like others.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 11, 2022 12:12pm
@M. Emad , Loser Pakistan made it to final, something B'desh can dream for. Oh FYI India yesterday crushed B'desh by 271. My oh my what can you expect from high school cricket team crying at every loss :)
Reply Recommend 0
M.Emad
Dec 11, 2022 12:13pm
Pakistani team is a fighter, Indians match fixers and Bangladeshis cry babies. Pak will win.
Reply Recommend 0
Moon Peking Man
Dec 11, 2022 12:14pm
Wrong header! England need 10 wickets to win.
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Dec 11, 2022 12:23pm
355 runs in second innings? Game over.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nacta’s findings
Updated 11 Dec, 2022

Nacta’s findings

A constant state of war is unsustainable, and dialogue is ideally the solution.
Delaying dissolution
11 Dec, 2022

Delaying dissolution

IN acting on political decisions, time is of the essence. This truth may have eluded PTI chairman Imran Khan as, on...
Interest-free economy
11 Dec, 2022

Interest-free economy

RECENT debate by a Senate panel on the government’s plan — if we can call it one — to implement a riba-free...
Declining reserves
Updated 10 Dec, 2022

Declining reserves

Instead of challenging the IMF for telling us to put our house in order, we must take a hard look at our situation.
PM vindicated
10 Dec, 2022

PM vindicated

THAT the Mail on Sunday has retracted and issued an apology for allegations in a defamatory article against Shehbaz...
Human Rights Day
10 Dec, 2022

Human Rights Day

AS we mark World Human Rights Day today, Dec 10, it is worth asking whether much has changed over the year past....