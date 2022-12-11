Pakistan 64-0 chasing 355 in second Test against England

Pakistan started positively to reach 64 without loss at lunch on Sunday on the third day of the second Test against England in Multan after being set a daunting target of 355 for victory.

Batting with confidence and grit, openers Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan were at the crease on 34 and 28 respectively, with the home team needing another 291 with five sessions remaining to level the three-match series.

No team has ever successfully chased more than 314 in Pakistan, a target reached by the home team against Australia in Karachi in 1994.

Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed took 11 wickets for 234 across the two innings — the second best by a bowler on debut for Pakistan, behind Mohammad Zahid’s 11-130 against New Zealand in Rawalpindi 26 years ago.

Harry Brook top-scored with 108 in England’s 275 all out.

Brook smashed spinner Mohammad Nawaz for his 14th boundary to complete his second century of the series, having notched 153 runs in the first Test.

He also struck a six before being caught off spinner Zahid Mahmood, who took 3-52.

England resumed at 202-5 and added 73 runs before folding an hour before lunch. Ben Stokes made 41 and added 101 for the sixth wicket with Brook before England lost their last five wickets for just 19 runs.

Ahmed’s second innings figures were 4-120.