Cricket-Imam and Shakeel fifties hold up England in Multan

Reuters Published December 11, 2022 Updated December 11, 2022 05:33pm
<p>Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (L) plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11, 2022. — Reuters</p>

<p>Abrar Ahmed (3L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Ollie Robinson (not pictured) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP</p>

<p>England’s captain Ben Stokes (R) watches his catch out as Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (L) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan (C) look on during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on December 11. — AFP</p>

Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel struck defiant half-centuries to keep Pakistan in the hunt but England maintained the upper hand in the action-packed second test in Multan on Sunday.

Pakistan dominated the morning session when they bowled out England for 275 but their 355-run target meant they needed to pull off a record chase on home soil to level the series.

They seemed up for the task too but England’s seamers conjured up three magical deliveries after the lunch break to wrest back the initiative.

The see-saw contest changed the complexion in the final session again following a 108-run partnership between Imam, who fell just before the close for 60, and Saud.

Saud was unbeaten on 54 with Faheem Ashraf on three at stumps.

Pakistan, who finished day three on 198-4, are still 157 runs short of their target.

Earlier, England added 73 runs to their overnight score of 202-5 on day three at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ben Stokes (41) needed 43 balls to score his first boundary and was the first to fall, holing out in the deep to trigger a collapse.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up his 11th wicket in his debut test by bowling Ollie Robinson through the gate.

Overnight batsman Harry Brook (108) reached his second hundred of the series before leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood (3-52) polished off the English tail.

Pakistan spinners claimed 18 of the 20 English wickets - the other two being run-outs.

The hosts had to rejig their opening pair following a hamstring niggle to Imam.

They promoted the struggling Mohammad Rizwan, who hit a flurry of boundaries early in his knock to transfer the pressure back on England.

James Anderson removed Rizwan for 30 immediately after lunch with a peach of a delivery that angled in and beat the outside edge to hit off stump.

Robinson produced a similarly stunning ball to dismiss Pakistan captain Babar Azam for one.

Babar shouldered arms to a delivery pitching outside off-stump but jagged back to rattle his stumps.

Abdullah Shafique made 45 but could not protect his off-stump from the pace and movement of Mark Wood.

Imam came in at number five and revived Pakistan’s chase with Saud.

Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 11, 2022 11:28am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 11, 2022 11:37am
English team will easily win
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 11, 2022 11:39am
England wins 2022 Cricket World Cup beating minnows Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Dec 11, 2022 12:06pm
@M. Emad , minnows were in the final atleast not in home like others.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Dec 11, 2022 12:12pm
@M. Emad , Loser Pakistan made it to final, something B'desh can dream for. Oh FYI India yesterday crushed B'desh by 271. My oh my what can you expect from high school cricket team crying at every loss :)
Reply Recommend 0
M.Emad
Dec 11, 2022 12:13pm
Pakistani team is a fighter, Indians match fixers and Bangladeshis cry babies. Pak will win.
Reply Recommend 0
Moon Peking Man
Dec 11, 2022 12:14pm
Wrong header! England need 10 wickets to win.
Reply Recommend 0
Alexa
Dec 11, 2022 12:23pm
355 runs in second innings? Game over.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 11, 2022 01:19pm
We want spin track! Baber's wish given to him. But he himself gets out cheaply when it mattered in the second innings.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 11, 2022 01:21pm
English reverse swing better than Pakistan. Kudos to all selectors!
Reply Recommend 0
Jawed Saleem
Dec 11, 2022 01:27pm
On a turning and deterioting pitch, Pakistan have a mountain to climb.
Reply Recommend 0
Syedtanveer
Dec 11, 2022 01:46pm
Nice
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 11, 2022 02:08pm
@Zak, English team will easily win Pakistani team will reach the easy score set for them and win.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 11, 2022 02:08pm
@M. Emad , England wins 2022 Cricket World Cup beating minnows Pakistan. Mr clueless about cricket, must be Indian.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 11, 2022 02:11pm
@FAZ, English reverse swing better than Pakistan. Kudos to all selectors! Not so, Pak bowlers worlds best.
Reply Recommend 0

