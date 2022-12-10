Leach leads attack as England dismiss Pakistan for 202 in second Test

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach claimed three key wickets to spark a Pakistan collapse on day two of the second Test, ending the hosts’ innings for 202 in Multan on Saturday.

Leach dismissed Saud Shakeel (63), Mohammad Rizwan (ten) and Mohammad Nawaz (one) on a turning Multan Stadium pitch, leaving England with a 79-run lead and a golden opportunity to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for 37 runs after captain Babar Azam fell for 75, with Leach getting sold assistance from Joe Root finished (2-23) and Mark Wood (2-40).

Leach led the England attack with figures of 4-98, having dismissed Abdullah Shafique on Friday, and also reached a landmark 100 wickets in his 31st Test.

After Leach’s inroads, Root joined the act with his looping off-breaks, dismissing Agha Salman (four) and Mohammad Ali (nought).

With Lunch extended for the last wicket, Faheem Ashraf (22) and Abrar Ahmed (seven not out) added 23 before Wood broke the partnership.

Earlier, fast bowler Ollie Robinson got the prized wicket of Azam to give England a head start after Pakistan resumed the day’s play at 107-2.

The hosts were hoping Azam and Shakeel could give them a first-innings lead but the Pakistan skipper played a loose shot to be bowled by Robinson.

He hit ten boundaries and a six and added 91 for the third wicket with Shakeel.

Leach then lured Shakeel into playing a lofted shot toward mid-on where James Anderson ran towards his left to hold on to a difficult chance, giving the spinner his 100th Test wicket.

Shakeel smashed ten boundaries for his second successive half-century.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, won the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali