Swabi resident, two sons killed after cricket match brawl

SWABI: A man and his two young sons were killed over an altercation during a cricket match in Kalabat village of Topi tehsil here on Tuesday night, a senior police official told Dawn on Wednesday.

DSP Topi tehsil Iftikar Ali Khan said that when a police party reached the venue of the incident on information, Hidayatullah, a son of the deceased, Mohammad Iqbal, told them that an exchange of heated words took place between his brother, Qaiser Khan, and the suspected attackers, Haroon Khan and Osama Khan, who also belonged to the same area, during a cricket match on Tuesday afternoon.

“We were sitting in front of our house at night when Haroon and Osama, who were armed, came there and started firing on us,” DSP Ali said while quoting Hidayatullah, the complainant.

As a result of firing, Iqbal, 60, and his two sons — Ansar Khan, 30, and Qaiser Khan, 26 — died on the spot. The attackers escaped after committing the triple murder.

The Topi police have registered an FIR against the attackers and started further investigations.

Meanwhile, body of a man was found in the fields here on Wednesday, the police said.

The family of the deceased and the police were informed by the locals about the body lying in fields, DSP headquarters Noor Amin Khan said, adding that the deceased was identified as Abdullah, a resident of Swabi city.

He said that some unidentified assailants had killed the man, adding that cause of the incident was not known.

However, the city police registered an FIR against unknown persons and started further investigations.

Meanwhile, the police solved the blind murder of a trader, namely Adnan Shams of Gohati village, by arresting a man, who was his business partner, and recovered a pistol from him.

DSP Swabi Farooq Zaman, SHO Swabi police station Altaf Khan and in-charge investigation Gul Sher Khan were tasked with tracing the facts and arresting the accused. The killing had occurred in May.

Police officials said that the accused told the investigators that he got killed his business partner through a hired assassin after a dispute arose between them on money and land.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2022