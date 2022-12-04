DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan dismissed for 579 as England lead by 78 in first Test

AFP Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 12:13pm
Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP
England's James Anderson delivers the ball during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP
Pakistan were dismissed for 579 on Sunday on the fourth day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi, conceding a first innings lead of 78 to England.

Resuming at 499-7, Pakistan added 80 runs to close the gap on England’s first innings total of 657.

Agha Salman made 53, Zahid Mahmood 17 and Haris Rauf 12 as the Pakistan tail defied the England bowlers for 85 minutes.

Debutant off-spinner Will Jacks finished with 6-161 while left-armer Jack Leach grabbed 2-190.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, having stayed away in the interim because of security fears.

The next two Tests are in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali

