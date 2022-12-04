Pakistan dismissed for 579 as England lead by 78 in first Test

Pakistan were dismissed for 579 on Sunday on the fourth day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi, conceding a first innings lead of 78 to England.

Resuming at 499-7, Pakistan added 80 runs to close the gap on England’s first innings total of 657.

Agha Salman made 53, Zahid Mahmood 17 and Haris Rauf 12 as the Pakistan tail defied the England bowlers for 85 minutes.

Debutant off-spinner Will Jacks finished with 6-161 while left-armer Jack Leach grabbed 2-190.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, having stayed away in the interim because of security fears.

The next two Tests are in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali